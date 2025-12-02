Workforce housing from Community Land Trust coming to Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor Community Land Trust is a step closer to starting work on its first housing project.

"Townie Homes" consists of ten parcels scattered around Ann Arbor. It includes 26 single family and accessory dwelling units of two and three bedrooms.

It’s a big move for the Community Land Trust. Executive Director Sarah Lorenz says the new homes will benefit those seeking workforce housing.

“They will be priced from $125,000 to the mid-300,000 range. And the average home price in Ann Arbor is somewhere around $550,000 to $600,000.”

The lots are the first in Ann Arbor under a new Brownfield amendment that allows using tax increment financing to subsidize affordable rental and housing units.

Lorenz says construction should begin in the coming weeks with all homes completed next year.

