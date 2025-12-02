© 2025 WEMU
Workforce housing from Community Land Trust coming to Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:07 PM EST
Rendering of a three-bedroom house that will be made possible by the Ann Arbor Community Land Trust.
Ann Arbor Community Land Trust
Rendering of a three-bedroom house that will be made possible by the Ann Arbor Community Land Trust.

The Ann Arbor Community Land Trust is a step closer to starting work on its first housing project.

"Townie Homes" consists of ten parcels scattered around Ann Arbor. It includes 26 single family and accessory dwelling units of two and three bedrooms.

It’s a big move for the Community Land Trust. Executive Director Sarah Lorenz says the new homes will benefit those seeking workforce housing.

“They will be priced from $125,000 to the mid-300,000 range. And the average home price in Ann Arbor is somewhere around $550,000 to $600,000.”

The lots are the first in Ann Arbor under a new Brownfield amendment that allows using tax increment financing to subsidize affordable rental and housing units.

Lorenz says construction should begin in the coming weeks with all homes completed next year.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
