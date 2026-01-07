Ann Arbor Planning Commission wraps up edits to Comp Plan

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission Tuesday night completed the latest and likely final draft of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

They’re calling it “The Approval Draft”. Over the mandated public review period, which was extended by two weeks, 960 comments were submitted. That’s on top of the comments that have been expressed for more than two-and-a-half years.

Commission Chair Donnell Wyche says despite some concerns raised, it’s been a great process.

“We’ve heard from thousands and thousands of residents. Every single comment is being considered, it’s being weighed, and, in some cases, it’s being integrated where it makes sense in the plan.”

Planning Department officials will now convey the draft to the consultants. They’ll put together the changes.

A final Planning Commission public hearing and vote will occur in February.

