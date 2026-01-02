Deadline to file public comment regarding Ann Arbor Comp Plan is Monday at 9am

Anyone still looking to comment on what should be in Ann Arbor’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan has until Monday at 9am to do so.

The 63-day public comment period comes to an end on Monday. City officials will then collect all the latest communications and send them to the City’s Planning Commission. Ann Arbor Planning Manager Brett Lenart says it’s still very easy to post any public comments one wants to be considered.





“It’s available through the Engage A2Gov web site. All comments should be submitted through a form that’s linked on that page. The purpose of that is to make sure that we can provide that comment to the Planning Commission and the City Council and the public in an unfiltered way.”

After the Planning Commission approves the third draft will be sent to the consultants to create the final document. The Commission and City Council will hold public hearings in February and March ahead of a final vote.

