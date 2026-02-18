© 2026 WEMU
Click here to get School Closing Information

Ann Arbor Planning Commission to vote on final draft of Comprehensive Land Use Plan

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 18, 2026 at 6:14 AM EST
The Ann Arbor Planning Commission meets on January 6, 2026 to approve the potentially final draft of the city's Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The Ann Arbor Planning Commission is expected to give its final approval today of the city’s new Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

It’s a process that began over two-and-a-half years ago. The Comp Plan is the product of thousands of hours of conversion and the input of hundreds of Ann Arbor residents.

Planner Michelle Bennett says while the plan cites the year 2050, by state law, it will be reviewed on a regular basis.

“And so, we are dedicated to every five years bringing it back to the Planning Commission, learning what changes from the residents’ perspective, what our data shows and amending the plan as needed.”

After a public hearing and any final changes, a two-thirds vote of the Planning Commission will be needed for approval. The Comp Plan will then move on to the City Council for another public hearing and a final up-or-down vote in March.

