Ann Arbor Planning Commission to vote on final draft of Comprehensive Land Use Plan

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission is expected to give its final approval today of the city’s new Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

It’s a process that began over two-and-a-half years ago. The Comp Plan is the product of thousands of hours of conversion and the input of hundreds of Ann Arbor residents.

Planner Michelle Bennett says while the plan cites the year 2050, by state law, it will be reviewed on a regular basis.

“And so, we are dedicated to every five years bringing it back to the Planning Commission, learning what changes from the residents’ perspective, what our data shows and amending the plan as needed.”

After a public hearing and any final changes, a two-thirds vote of the Planning Commission will be needed for approval. The Comp Plan will then move on to the City Council for another public hearing and a final up-or-down vote in March.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

