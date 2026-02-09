Fourth and likely final draft of Ann Arbor's Comprehensive Land Use Plan now available

The fourth and likely final draft of Ann Arbor’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan is available for review, and a public hearing is scheduled for February 18th.

The plan outlines policy priorities and recommendations that will guide Ann Arbor’s land use and development through 2050. The public hearing will begin at 5:30 PM during the City Planning Commission meeting. The City Council is expected to schedule a public hearing as well.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says he hopes the public will read what is being proposed.

“The plan is designed to promote equity. It’s designed to promote sustainability. It’s designed to promote livability. It does so using the latest in social science, the latest research, and it does so in a way that also preserves and supports so many of the good things we have in Ann Arbor.”

All edits made to the Comp Plan since the start of the review period will be available in the Planning Commission agenda packet.

The City Council will have the final say if the plan is approved, but it can’t edit the proposal.

