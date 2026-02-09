Ann Arbor taking applications for designing statue honoring Kathy Kozachenko

The City of Ann Arbor is looking for artists to design, fabricate and install a bronze statue to honor Kathy Kozachenko, who was the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to public office in the United States

The life-sized statue will be erected in front of City Hall next to the historical marker that noted her election in April of 1974. The total budget for the project is $75,000 and is being funded through donations being managed by the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says such a trailblazer deserves to be recognized.

“It is an important part of LGBTQ history, an important part of Ann Arbor history. It’s an important part of American history, and we are excited and enthusiastic about the prospect of honoring her with a statue, honoring the moment with a statue.”

The submission deadline is March 8th. The finalist will be awarded in June.

The project completion and installation is scheduled for the Spring or Summer of 2027.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

