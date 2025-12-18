© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor earns perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for 10th year in a row

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published December 18, 2025 at 4:47 PM EST
Person holding multicolored heart decor.
Marta Branco
/
Pexels
Person holding multicolored heart decor.

The City of Ann Arbor has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC)’s Municipal Equality Index for the tenth year in a row.

The HRC’s Municipal Equality Index measures how inclusive a city’s laws, policies, and services are for LGBTQ+ people.

Ann Arbor’s mayor, Christopher Taylor, says when he first assumed his position back in 2014, he was notified by the HRC that the city scored in the high 70s. He says he immediately set out to improve local government, so it better served the LGBTQ+ community.

“We constantly affirm their right to belong. We understand that, you know, that we live in difficult times. We live in times where that belonging is under attack.”

Taylor says through ordinances, proclamations, and LGBTQ+ representation in government, Ann Arbor will continue to thrive as an inclusive city that speaks out against discrimination.

Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
