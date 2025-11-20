Transgender Day of Remembrance calls for community support in Washtenaw County

Those in the transgender community gather today to remember fellow trans people who have lost their lives due to self-harm or violence. Locally, there’s a growing unease among trans people about their safety due to recent political and medical decisions.

This Transgender Day of Remembrance marks a rough year for many in the trans community.

Joe Halsch is the president of Ann Arbor’s Jim Toy Center. He says there has been a pullback of support and protections from the federal government and local institutions.

“Locally, that is highlighted in the Michigan Medicine decision to not provide gender-affirming care for youth under the age of 19.”

Halsch says the future political climate brings a lot of uncertainty. He says there is hope as those in the LGB community are sharing lessons they learned from previous struggles and are helping trans people through their own difficult times.

