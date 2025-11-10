Local LGBTQ+ community celebrates SCOTUS declining to revisit same sex marriage

The U.S. Supreme Court announced today it will not hear a challenge to the Obergefell case that granted marriage equality. Local same-sex couples are celebrating the news.

It was March 22nd, 2014, when Beth and Lisa Bashert became Ypsilanti’s first same sex married couple. Upon hearing the latest news from SCOTUS, Beth started spreading the word. She says she’s delighted and a bit surprised with what happened.

“I had been reading, leading up to it, a fair amount about how strong was the ruling and how much risk there was for us, because Lisa and I have 37 years invested in our marriage.”

Justices declined to take up a case filed by former Kentucky County Clerk Kim Davis, who asked the court to reverse an order for her to pay $300,000 to a couple she denied a marriage license.

Bashert says she’s pleased Davis was smacked down by the justices.

