Click here to get School Closing Information

Ann Arbor Planning Commission rejects new housing project

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 23, 2026 at 4:07 PM EST
Rendering of the proposed Woodbury housing project in Ann Arbor.
Krieger Klatt Architects
Rendering of the proposed Woodbury housing project in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission is giving a thumbs down to a new housing project.

The proposal is to raze some of the townhomes at Woodbury Gardens on Astor Avenue and replace them with two, seven-story multiple family apartment complexes, along with a six-story parking structure.

The developers are asking for a zoning change from multi-family to Transit Corridor (TC 1). But City Planner Jill Thatcher says the site plan exceeds the maximum building length requirement.

“The building width parallel to the street may not exceed 300 feet. That’s it. To measure the length of the building, we look at what’s parallel to the street, draw a box the whole site, and see how wide it is.”

The proposed building width is 352 feet.

The Planning Commission’s vote is a recommendation. Final approval or denial will come from the City Council.

Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Planning CommissionAnn Arbor City Councilaffordable housinghousingzoning reviewdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
