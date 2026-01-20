© 2026 WEMU
Ann Arbor to consider ban on mandatory rental fees

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 20, 2026 at 6:38 AM EST
Ann Arbor City Hall
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Hall

The Ann Arbor City Council has a busy agenda tonight. It includes the introduction of an ordinance that bans all mandatory rental fees.

The ordinance would prohibit any fees which a tenant can’t reasonably opt-out. Supporters say too often landlords charge fees that aren’t revealed when a lease is offered.

Mayor Pro-tem Travis Radina says while the move may likely increase rent costs and not save anyone money, it will make them more transparent.

“Allow tenants to shop apples to apples in the market, go out and actually see that the dollar amount being proposed in an advertisement that is being put in front of them is the actual dollar amount that they will pay.”

Optional fees that a tenant can opt out of, like pet fees, will still be permissible. It also does not include security deposits or utility charges.

If passed, it would go into effect August 1st.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
