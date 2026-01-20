Ann Arbor to consider ban on mandatory rental fees

The Ann Arbor City Council has a busy agenda tonight. It includes the introduction of an ordinance that bans all mandatory rental fees.

The ordinance would prohibit any fees which a tenant can’t reasonably opt-out. Supporters say too often landlords charge fees that aren’t revealed when a lease is offered.

Mayor Pro-tem Travis Radina says while the move may likely increase rent costs and not save anyone money, it will make them more transparent.

“Allow tenants to shop apples to apples in the market, go out and actually see that the dollar amount being proposed in an advertisement that is being put in front of them is the actual dollar amount that they will pay.”

Optional fees that a tenant can opt out of, like pet fees, will still be permissible. It also does not include security deposits or utility charges.

If passed, it would go into effect August 1st.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org