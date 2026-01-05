Ann Arbor looking at new 30-unit housing development

What will be done with an Ann Arbor parcel that’s been the subject of years of legal disputes is near a resolution.

There have been a number of proposals for the eight-acre site at 2857 Packard Street near Cobblestone Farm. The latest plan is for 30 residential units.

City Planner Brett Lenart says this development is a bit unusual because instead of being approved though a site-plan process, it’s via a consent court judgement.

“That was agreed to by both the property owner and the city. Last year, the City Council directed some modifications and approved some modifications to that consent judgement. And so, what that means is that the site-plan is going to be going through some modifications. It’s under review right now.”

The City Council is expected to approve the agreement tonight. The developers have agreed to contribute just under $22,000 to the city for improvements to surrounding parks.

