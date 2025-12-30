Avalon Housing looking toward a productive 2026

Washtenaw County’s Avalon Housing is looking forward to a productive 2026. The organization has several projects ongoing.

It was just announced that Avalon has been awarded over $1 million in low-income housing tax credits from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. It will be going to the long-awaited expansion of the Hickory Way Apartment Complex in Ann Arbor.

Avalon’s Director of Real Estate Development, Wendy Carty-Saxon, says 2026 will hopefully see major developments able to open for business.

“We’ve got our Dunbar Tower in downtown Ann Arbor in Kerrytown in a partnership with the Ann Arbor Housing Commission, and that should be coming online in February 2026. That will be 63 units, and we’re very excited about that one.”

Their other major project currently under construction is at 206 North Washington in Ypsilanti. It’s hoped to be completed by the end of 2026. It will add 22 affordable housing units to the area.

