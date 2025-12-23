Avalon Housing awarded tax credits for Hickory Way expansion

The Michigan State Housing Development Grant Authority has awarded over $1.2 million in tax credits to Avalon Housing. The credit will go towards Phase 3 of the Hickory Way Apartments in Ann Arbor.

Avalon Housing will build 39 new one-bedroom units in a four-story building. They will be earmarked for households at or below 60% of the Area Median Income.

Avalon’s Director of Real Estate Development, Wendy Carty-Saxon, says the credit is a major part of funding the project.

“Low-income housing tax credits are extremely competitive, so we’re really very excited to be awarded funding this round through MSHDA. This award makes up about 60% of our total project funds. So, that was really what we were waiting on in order to move forward.”

24 of the units will be reserved for tenants with special needs and include wrap-around services.

If all goes well, Avalon expects to start construction in the late summer or early fall of 2026.

