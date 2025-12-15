© 2025 WEMU
Click here to get School Closing Information

New large Ann Arbor affordable housing project to get financial boost

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 15, 2025 at 6:23 AM EST
Rendering of the housing project on 350 Fifth St. in Ann Arbor.
Smithgroup
Rendering of the housing project on 350 Fifth St. in Ann Arbor.

A major Ann Arbor affordable housing project gets a boost at tonight’s City Council meeting.

The council is expected to approve a $4 million Affordable Housing Fund Grant Agreement. It’s with the Ann Arbor Housing Development Corporation for the property at 350 S. Fifth Street, the former location of the YMCA.

Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall says it’s separate from funding that comes from the Affordable Housing Millage.

“That’s why it’s a separate request from what we will be going back to City Council on January 20th, requesting $35 million for a bond that will be paid back with future millage funds.”

When completed, the development will include a 20-story mixed use building. It will consist of 330 one- and two-bedroom apartments. All will be designated as affordable housing.

