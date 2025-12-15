New large Ann Arbor affordable housing project to get financial boost

A major Ann Arbor affordable housing project gets a boost at tonight’s City Council meeting.

The council is expected to approve a $4 million Affordable Housing Fund Grant Agreement. It’s with the Ann Arbor Housing Development Corporation for the property at 350 S. Fifth Street, the former location of the YMCA.

Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall says it’s separate from funding that comes from the Affordable Housing Millage.

“That’s why it’s a separate request from what we will be going back to City Council on January 20th, requesting $35 million for a bond that will be paid back with future millage funds.”

When completed, the development will include a 20-story mixed use building. It will consist of 330 one- and two-bedroom apartments. All will be designated as affordable housing.

