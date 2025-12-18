Avalon Housing weathered through 2025 with big plans on the horizon

Avalon Housing has weathered federal budget cuts in 2025, having built new affordable housing developments, and has big plans on the horizon.

Avalon Housing has built and helped families move into 130 new affordable housing units throughout Washtenaw County.

Executive Director Aaron Cooper says the projects they accomplished this year were fortunately not stymied by the multiple waves of federal budget cuts. He says another feat Avalon has worked hard on in 2025 was helping almost all of their residents maintain their housing.

“96% of the residents that we house stayed with us. I’m really proud of our staff for being able to maintain that.”

Cooper says next year will see the development of 22 housing units at North Washington Street in downtown Ypsilanti. He adds that Avalon will also utilize funding from the county’s Older Persons Millage to support local seniors aging in place.

