Ann Arbor delays vote on revised Arbor South brownfield

After recent major changes to the overall proposal, the Ann Arbor City Council on Tuesday decided to delay a vote on a brownfield for the Arbor South project.

Previously, it was anticipated that the brownfield and city agreeing to pay to build three parking decks needed to be voted on together. But the current proposal pulls out that requirement. So, the Public Private Partnership Agreement (PPA) is no longer required.

However, several council members, including Dharma Akmon, say they need more time to review the changes.

“Since staff is kind of pointing to the report as public benefits tied to agreements that no longer exist, I’m just kind of struggling to understand what the urgency is considering this tonight is.”

The brownfield is now expected to be voted on in two weeks. The project includes over 1,000 new housing units with about 200 set aside as affordable under the control of the Ann Arbor Housing Commission.

