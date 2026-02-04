Ann Arbor City Council approves Arbor South plan

After several delays and moderations, the Ann Arbor City Council has approved the brownfield plan and development agreement for Arbor South.

The deal uses about $300 million in tax revenue that would come from the development. It’s the largest brownfield project in Ann Arbor history.

The construction of three parking structures had been a major sticking point in getting the deal approved. But now the developers have agreed to pick up the cost.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says Arbor South is a good project for the city.

“I really don’t give a rip about developers. Nothing that I do, nothing that we ever do, is for the developers. What I care about, what we care about are the people of Ann Arbor--the city, its current residents, its future residents. And Ann Arbor needs housing.”

The proposed complex includes about 1,000 housing units with over 200 set as affordable. It will include a hotel, retail and open space.

