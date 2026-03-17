Ann Arbor City Council approves Comprehensive Land Use Plan

After nearly three years of often tense debate, the Ann Arbor City Council on Monday unanimously approved the new Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

As the clock neared midnight, most of the capacity crowd had already headed home. Over 50 people addressed the council, nearly evenly split between the supporters and detractors.

In the end, council members gave the plan enthusiastic support. Mayor Christopher Taylor says it will have positive results for decades to come.

“It will make Ann Arbor more affordable, sustainable, and equitable. Next steps, we turn to the Planning Commission. And the Planning Commission will reflect up on how they can best implement the plan going forward, and I’m excited to see what happens next.”

Council members say, for too long, Ann Arbor has had exclusionary zoning policies that have prevented housing growth. Opponents say it won’t result in lower housing costs and will only damage neighborhoods.

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