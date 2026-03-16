Ann Arbor City Council expected to cast final vote on new Comprehensive Land Use Plan

After over two-and-a-half years of meetings, revisions, and, at times, heated debate, the Ann Arbor City Council tonight is expected to take a final vote on the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

The Comp Plan sets the city’s future vision and priorities to guide development to the year 2050. From its beginnings, the plan was to be the basis to expand the amount of housing in Ann Arbor.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says it will make the city more equitable, affordable and sustainable.

“It is a progressive land use plan that recognizes that we have, over the course of decades, excluded folks from Ann Arbor and created a housing market in the city through the limitation of supply that hurts everyone.”

The plan has a strong mix of supporters and detractors. Opponents say it won’t do what it intends to accomplish and will damage the essence of local neighborhoods.

The Council can only give the plan an up-or-down vote. No amendments are allowed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

