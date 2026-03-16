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Ann Arbor City Council expected to cast final vote on new Comprehensive Land Use Plan

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 16, 2026 at 5:48 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council chambers.

After over two-and-a-half years of meetings, revisions, and, at times, heated debate, the Ann Arbor City Council tonight is expected to take a final vote on the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

The Comp Plan sets the city’s future vision and priorities to guide development to the year 2050. From its beginnings, the plan was to be the basis to expand the amount of housing in Ann Arbor.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says it will make the city more equitable, affordable and sustainable.

“It is a progressive land use plan that recognizes that we have, over the course of decades, excluded folks from Ann Arbor and created a housing market in the city through the limitation of supply that hurts everyone.”

The plan has a strong mix of supporters and detractors. Opponents say it won’t do what it intends to accomplish and will damage the essence of local neighborhoods.

The Council can only give the plan an up-or-down vote. No amendments are allowed.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilChristopher TaylorComprehensive Land Use Planland useaffordable housinghousing
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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