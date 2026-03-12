Motorists to see plenty of road construction in downtown Ann Arbor this summer

You can expect a lot of traffic issues around downtown Ann Arbor in the coming months. City officials say 2026 will be one of the busiest construction seasons in recent years, mostly in the downtown core.

It’s part of about $20 million worth of projects approved last week by the City Council. Some construction will require full or partial road closures, slower travel times, noise and reduced on-street parking.

Ann Arbor Spokesman Robert Kellar says to be prepared for travel delays.

“Not only that road, mobility, and utility work that normally goes on is in an area where there’s a lot of other projects happening at the same time. Hence, why the 2026 construction season in greater downtown Ann Arbor is going to be so significant.”

Other projects that will impact downtown transportation include the affordable housing development on the site of the old downtown YMCA. The Blake Transit Center will relocate bus staging to Fifth and East Washington.

