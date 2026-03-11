Ann Arbor commissions asking trees be protected when installing new sidewalks

Ann Arbor’s Sustainability Commission is throwing its support behind the city’s program to sidewalk gaps but wants to make certain trees are protected in the process.

In 2020, Ann Arbor voters approved a millage to be used exclusively to fill the sidewalk gaps around the city. But building new sidewalks can create issues with the city’s tree canopy.

The Sustainability and Transportation Commissions have written a joint resolution addressing the matter. Commissioner Rita Mitchell says they want tree removal to be the last option.

“And I would hope that, at some point, we come to some criteria that are not established yet, to my knowledge, retaining mature trees of a diameter of six to eight inches and above as a priority, and especially retaining trees that are native to Ann Arbor.”

The Sustainability Commission approved the resolution Tuesday night. It now goes to the Transportation Commission before heading to the City Council.

