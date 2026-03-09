© 2026 WEMU
Ann Arbor Tenants Union looks to officially organize

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:45 AM EDT
Ann Arbor water tower.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor water tower.

The Ann Arbor Tenants Union is seeking passage of an ordinance to get the legal authority to organize.

The move stems from a pair of incidents where management at apartment complexes allegedly thwarted organization activities.

AATU member Sheila Rasouli says they were knocking on doors, distributing flyers and holding meetings with tenants on the properties.

“These are all things that have absolutely zero protections in the state of Michigan as it is right now. The only protection in the state of Michigan is one which protects from eviction, and it is only a defense.”

The AATU wants to ask the City Council to pass an ordinance that will protect their rights to help renters organize. Violators could be fined if they don’t comply.

The Ann Arbor Renters Commission has thrown its support behind the initiative. An ordinance is expected to be introduced in April.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
