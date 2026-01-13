Ann Arbor executes Green Rental Housing Ordinance

Ann Arbor’s Green Rental Housing Ordinance is now in effect and requires all rental units to meet a minimum energy efficiency level at the time of inspection.

The execution of the ordinance means that all rental units must now meet specific efficiency standards as part of Ann Arbor’s carbon neutrality goals.

Joe Lange is Senior Energy Analyst for the city’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations. He says landlords can meet the upgrade requirements through the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS), or Checklist Pathway.

"Many are going to be already compliant. They have been making upgrades over time. One of the biggest ways people can get to compliance is adding things like insulation.”

Landlords must achieve a score of 110 or lower on the HERS assessment by the time of the rental inspection. Requirements for the Checklist Pathway will phase in over time.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

