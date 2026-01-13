© 2026 WEMU
Click here to get School Closing Information

Ann Arbor executes Green Rental Housing Ordinance

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published January 13, 2026 at 6:11 AM EST
Ann Arbor's model for a sustainable residence.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Ann Arbor's model for a sustainable residence.

Ann Arbor’s Green Rental Housing Ordinance is now in effect and requires all rental units to meet a minimum energy efficiency level at the time of inspection.

The execution of the ordinance means that all rental units must now meet specific efficiency standards as part of Ann Arbor’s carbon neutrality goals.

Joe Lange is Senior Energy Analyst for the city’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations. He says landlords can meet the upgrade requirements through the city’s Home Energy Rating System (HERS), or Checklist Pathway.

"Many are going to be already compliant. They have been making upgrades over time. One of the biggest ways people can get to compliance is adding things like insulation.”

Landlords must achieve a score of 110 or lower on the HERS assessment by the time of the rental inspection. Requirements for the Checklist Pathway will phase in over time.

