A2ZERO’s Home Energy Advisor Program has now helped over 500 households

A2ZERO’s Home Energy Advisor (HEA) Program has hit a milestone of helping over 500 households find ways to save money on energy and make their homes more sustainable.

Julie Roth is the Energy Manager for the City of Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations (OSI). She says the Home Energy Advisor program has been steadily gaining traction because more residents are looking to make home energy improvements.

She says word-of-mouth has been the biggest contributor to community awareness of the program.

“We know we have a lot more work to do to get the word to more residents. This is a free benefit to everybody who lives in the city.”

Roth says OSI is looking to reach out to more renters about HEA to help them also save on their energy bills.

The program will be funded through 2042, thanks to Ann Arbor’s Community Climate Action Millage.

