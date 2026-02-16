© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

Pittsfield Township finalizes new short-term rental policies

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 16, 2026 at 5:24 AM EST
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU

Pittsfield Township now has its new regulations regarding short-term rentals in place. They come after several months of debate and modifications.

Some short-term rentals were being used for parties and weddings drawing noise complaints from neighbors. Many were also not being properly maintained.

Township Supervisor Trish Reilly says the new rules balance allowing rentals and protecting public safety and sustainability. She says the final version did include some modifications.

“We ended up taking what was there that was going to be a 60-day cap on time frames and making it 90 days, and that was for snowbirds to be able to use the home for three months.”

Reilly says they also extended the effective date to six months. They will only be allowed in a home that is the owner’s primary residence. She says they want to eliminate the purchase of houses to solely be used as short-term rentals.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News pittsfield townshipTrish Reillyshort-term rentalsrental housinghousing
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content