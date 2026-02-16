Pittsfield Township finalizes new short-term rental policies

Pittsfield Township now has its new regulations regarding short-term rentals in place. They come after several months of debate and modifications.

Some short-term rentals were being used for parties and weddings drawing noise complaints from neighbors. Many were also not being properly maintained.

Township Supervisor Trish Reilly says the new rules balance allowing rentals and protecting public safety and sustainability. She says the final version did include some modifications.

“We ended up taking what was there that was going to be a 60-day cap on time frames and making it 90 days, and that was for snowbirds to be able to use the home for three months.”

Reilly says they also extended the effective date to six months. They will only be allowed in a home that is the owner’s primary residence. She says they want to eliminate the purchase of houses to solely be used as short-term rentals.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

