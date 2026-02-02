Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees approves change for new disposal service

Residents in Pittsfield Township will soon have a new trash collection provider after the Board of Trustees approved a contract with Stevens Disposal.

Pittsfield Township is switching its trash service from Priority Waste to Stevens Disposal following numerous reports of delays and missed pickups over the past year.

Jessica West is the township’s Director of Community Development. She says the new contract includes some service changes, including a reduction from three to two bulk item pickups per week. She adds yard waste bins will no longer be collected.

“Currently, Stevens Disposal is only prepared to pick up the brown paper composting bags. If that changes in the future, we’ll certainly notify residents. It is a commitment that we have to sustainability, and we understand the environmental concern.”

West says residents who opt into township trash collection will see a 17-cent increase in their monthly bill.

