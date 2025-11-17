Pittsfield Township to vote on data center moratorium

The Pittsfield Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting this week to head off any proposed data centers.

There are currently no known plans to build a data center in Pittsfield Township, but officials don’t want to be caught off guard. At a special meeting Thursday afternoon, trustees will vote on a six-month moratorium on any data center proposals.

Supervisor Trish Reilly says the township’s zoning ordinance does not address them.

“Back when Senator Slotkin came and talked to some of the officials, she kind of said, ‘Hey, data centers are coming!’ So, I came back to our planner and our people and said, ‘Hey, start putting something together ordinance-wise, so we can figure out how to put some parameters in place.”

Also on Thursday, the Township Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing and possible vote on a new short-term rentals ordinance. The new rules would require the owner to be a permanent resident of the dwelling.

