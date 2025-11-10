Lawmakers push back against DTE’s request to fast-track data center in Washtenaw County

Michigan lawmakers are pushing back on DTE's request to state regulators to fast-track the approval process to begin construction on the data center in Saline Township.

Democratic 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is among several state lawmakers who have requested that the Michigan Public Service Commission keep the Saline Township data center approval process open to the public.

This counters DTE’s request to the Commission to hasten the process by skipping public hearings.

Dingell says the local community needs their opinion to be taken into account.

“The community deserves and must have a seat at the table, so you need a transparent process.”

Dingell says if construction for the facility is approved, it would be an economic boon for Michigan. She adds that approval should be predicated on ratepayers experiencing no increases caused by this project.

WEMU has reached out to DTE for comment but has not received a response at the time of reporting.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

