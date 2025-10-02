Saline Township approves consent agreement for rejected data center

The Saline Township Board of Trustees has reversed course and approved an agreement to allow a data center to be built. Trustees voted last month to reject the project.

In response to a lawsuit, trustees passed a consent agreement and sent it to the land’s owners and developer Related Digital. It includes some new provisions, including the company paying to fix neighbors wells if they run dry due to operations.

Township Attorney Fred Lucas says the vote should not be construed as support for the data center.

“People have to understand this was not a choice between do we want it or not. It’s do we want it or what could happen to us and what could happen to this property. We already knew part of the property was not going to be farmed, period.”

Related Digital will have to agree to the proposal or the lawsuit would likely move forward. In a statement, spokesperson Natalie Ravitz said they are pleased by the board’s actions and the constructive efforts toward a resolution.

