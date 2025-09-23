Saline Township to discuss response to data center lawsuit

The Saline Township Board of Trustees and Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday. They will discuss the next steps now that a lawsuit has been filed regarding their rejection of a proposed data center.

The suit against the township was filed shortly after Supervisors rejected rezoning 575 acres to allow the data center to be built. The plaintiffs are the three landowners and developer Related Digital.

Township Attorney Fred Lucas says the legal action is not a surprise.

“If someone doesn’t get the zoning they want, they file suit quite frequently. That is a common tactic that’s used. Sometimes, we settle when it’s appropriate. Sometimes, we don’t.”

Lucas says no decisions will be made at Wednesday night’s meeting at Saline Township Hall. Related Digital says the board’s actions constitute an arbitrary refusal to permit a legitimate land use, but they say they hope to come to a reasonable agreement.

