Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners urges caution when it comes to data centers

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has advice for fellow local governments regarding data centers. Proceed with caution.

The Commission is urging municipalities to do their due diligence when a company looks to build a data center in their community. It’s urging them to require reports on water and energy requirements, setbacks, and noise reduction.

Commissioner Yousef Rabhi says the centers are a threat to the county.

“There’s kind of an all-out assault in our county on our environment from these data centers. We’re seeing water usage. We’re seeing energy issues. We’re seeing air quality issues. We’re seeing human quality-of-life issues.”

The County Commission has no control over any zoning or land use matters in townships or cities but will provide materials it hopes will help guide any decisions.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

