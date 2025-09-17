Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to weigh in on data centers

The Washtenaw County Commission will vote on a resolution tonight urging local municipalities to require specific information before approving any new data centers.

The resolution comes from the county’s Environmental Council which was looking at concerns brought forth by the public. There are at least four data centers either proposed or in development in the county. All have faced strong opposition from some residents.

County Commission Chair Katie Scott says the resolution directs staff to create outreach materials for local governments regarding a center’s consequences.

“We do want to help them by saying, ‘Here’s a whole thing that you could think about. Think about how you can adopt stronger strategies around water, around energy, about labor and community impact.’”

The recommendations include getting information on energy and water usage, environmental impacts and noise studies.

Last week, Saline Township rejected a proposal for a new data center.

