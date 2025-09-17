© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to weigh in on data centers

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 17, 2025 at 6:17 AM EDT
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners at its September 3, 2025 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners at its September 3, 2025 meeting.

The Washtenaw County Commission will vote on a resolution tonight urging local municipalities to require specific information before approving any new data centers.

The resolution comes from the county’s Environmental Council which was looking at concerns brought forth by the public. There are at least four data centers either proposed or in development in the county. All have faced strong opposition from some residents.

County Commission Chair Katie Scott says the resolution directs staff to create outreach materials for local governments regarding a center’s consequences.

“We do want to help them by saying, ‘Here’s a whole thing that you could think about. Think about how you can adopt stronger strategies around water, around energy, about labor and community impact.’”

The recommendations include getting information on energy and water usage, environmental impacts and noise studies.

Last week, Saline Township rejected a proposal for a new data center.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of Commissionerswashtenaw county environmental councilKatie Scottdata centersPublic Inputenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content