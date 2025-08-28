Group against Augusta Township data center submit petition signatures to put question on 2026 ballot

A group of residents in Augusta Township has gathered enough signatures to possibly approve a ballot question on whether to rezone over 500 acres for a data center.

Nearly 1000 registered voters in Augusta Township have signed a petition challenging the Board of Trustees' approval to rezone land for a data center.

Eileen Cosner is a member of the anti-data center group Protect Augusta Charter Township. She says they’ve submitted the signatures to the Washtenaw County Clerk’s Office to verify them. She says, if approved, the group will work on the ballot question language.

“We will figure out what we need to do to make sure that people understand the ballot language, you know, if you’re for or against. Because sometimes those ballots can be tricky.”

Cosner says the rezoning issue will likely be up for a vote sometime next spring or during the August 2026 election.

WEMU has reached out to the pro-data center group Project Augusta for comment. At the time of reporting, WEMU has yet to receive a response.

