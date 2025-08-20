Ypsilanti Township asks U-M to build data center on old GM Hydramatic lot

The Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees wants the University of Michigan to build its proposed data centers on the site of the old General Motors Hydramatic property and not off Textile Road.

Trustees approved a resolution Tuesday night asking U-M to resume negotiations with the American Center for Mobility, which is leasing the former GM site.

Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says they hope U-M listens to their concerns and be more transparent.

“And not say ‘I can’t tell you that. We can’t show you a site plan. We can’t do this. We can’t do that.’ Just tell us what you can do. But more importantly, make it work at the American Center for Mobility.”

In a statement, U-M Vice-President of Government Relations Chris Kolb says the university negotiated regarding the GM site for 18 months and decided it wouldn’t work. He says, at the request of the township, they are reengaging with ACM to reevaluate the viability of the location and will keep the township informed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

