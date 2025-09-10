U-M holds town hall on planned Ypsilanti Township data center

The University of Michigan held an open house on Tuesday to try and answer some questions about its proposed computing facility to be built in Ypsilanti Township.

As a small group peacefully protested in front of the North Campus Research Complex, people inside listened to those at U-M connected to the project.

Place cards circled the room explaining the collaboration with Los Alamos National Laboratory.

College of Engineering Professor Steven Ceccio says it’s a great opportunity for the university.

“We have had a partnership with Los Alamos National Labs for many, many years, and that developed into this program that we’re talking about today: building a new computational facility for the use of Los Alamos and the use of the University of Michigan.”

While the message was that the project will benefit both U-M and the community, some residents who attended say they still aren’t convinced.

Ceccio says more such meetings will be scheduled in the future.

