© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Dingell hold raucous town hall at EMU

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 29, 2025 at 6:27 AM EDT
(From L to R) U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, State Rep. Jason Morgan, State Senator Jeff Irwin and State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. listen to residents at a town hall meeting at the EMU Student Center on August 28, 2025.
1 of 5  — IMG_20250828_183744727.jpg
(From L to R) U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, State Rep. Jason Morgan, State Senator Jeff Irwin and State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. listen to residents at a town hall meeting at the EMU Student Center on August 28, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, State Rep. Jason Morgan, State Senator Jeff Irwin and State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. listen to residents at a town hall meeting at the EMU Student Center on August 28, 2025.
2 of 5  — IMG_20250828_193429226.jpg
(From L to R) U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, State Rep. Jason Morgan, State Senator Jeff Irwin and State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. listen to residents at a town hall meeting at the EMU Student Center on August 28, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents get a chance to speak at Rep. Debbie Dingell's town hall at the EMU Student Center on August 28, 2025.
3 of 5  — IMG_20250828_184709227_HDR.jpg
Residents get a chance to speak at Rep. Debbie Dingell's town hall at the EMU Student Center on August 28, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents get a chance to speak at Rep. Debbie Dingell's town hall at the EMU Student Center on August 28, 2025.
4 of 5  — IMG_20250828_184535641.jpg
Residents get a chance to speak at Rep. Debbie Dingell's town hall at the EMU Student Center on August 28, 2025.
Kevin Meerschert / 89.1 WEMU
Protest signs made for Rep. Debbie Dingell's town hall at the EMU Student Center on August 28, 2025.
5 of 5  — IMG_20250828_184841103.jpg
Protest signs made for Rep. Debbie Dingell's town hall at the EMU Student Center on August 28, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

About 100 people showed up Thursday night for a town hall meeting with 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. The crowd had a lot to talk about.

Filling the ballroom of Eastern Michigan University’s Student Center, the discussion ranged from Gaza to data centers. A lot of emotion filled the room as several speakers asked their Democratic lawmakers to get tougher on Republicans in Washington and Lansing.

Dingell, who has been holding similar meetings all month, says she understands the frustration.

“It’s ‘We the People.’ It’s the collective ‘we.’ You listen and you try to energize them and you try to get them to understand. Just their coming to this meeting, their being engaged matters. It makes a difference.”

State Senator Jeff Irwin and Representatives Jason Morgan and Jimmie Wilson Jr. also participated in the town hall.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Debbie DingellU.S. House of Representativescongressjeff irwinJimmie Wilson Jr.Michigan House of RepresentativesMichigan State SenateMichigan LegislatureEastern Michigan UniversityEMU Student CenterGazadata centerstown hallMichigan DemocratsMichigan Republicans
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content