Rep. Dingell hold raucous town hall at EMU

About 100 people showed up Thursday night for a town hall meeting with 6th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. The crowd had a lot to talk about.

Filling the ballroom of Eastern Michigan University’s Student Center, the discussion ranged from Gaza to data centers. A lot of emotion filled the room as several speakers asked their Democratic lawmakers to get tougher on Republicans in Washington and Lansing.

Dingell, who has been holding similar meetings all month, says she understands the frustration.

“It’s ‘We the People.’ It’s the collective ‘we.’ You listen and you try to energize them and you try to get them to understand. Just their coming to this meeting, their being engaged matters. It makes a difference.”

State Senator Jeff Irwin and Representatives Jason Morgan and Jimmie Wilson Jr. also participated in the town hall.

