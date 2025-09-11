Saline Township rejects data center rezoning

The Saline Township Board of Trustees has rejected a zoning change to allow Related Digital to build a data center on a large parcel of farmland.

The crowd of over 100 packed into the Township Hall, the majority wanting nothing to do with a data center so close to home. Some fought back tears saying as they feared what the center would do to the mostly agricultural community.

Township Supervisor James Marion says it’s clear the public doesn’t support the project.

“The Planning Commission unanimously voted it down. We’ve been a rural township. We want to try to stay as a rural township as long as we can.”

In a statement, Related Digital spokesperson Natalie Ravitz said they are disappointed with the vote and still believe in the merits of the project. She says they will be regrouping in the days ahead.

