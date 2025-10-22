Ypsilanti City Council votes to oppose U-M/Los Alamos Facility

The City of Ypsilanti has passed a resolution opposing the construction of a joint University of Michigan/Los Alamos National Laboratory facility in Ypsilanti Township.

The University refers to it as a high-performance research center. Its critics say it’s another data center that will be detrimental to the environment. They also oppose any collaboration with Los Alamos fearing the research will lead to more nuclear weapons.

City Council member Amber Fellows says the community has shown it doesn’t want the facility in its backyard.

“It’s been 80 years since the atomic bombings, and our very community, Ypsilanti and surrounding areas, 80 years later, is still being directly implicated in the modernization and proliferation of nuclear arsenals.”

The university says one facility will be used for federal, classified research, but a smaller adjacent facility will be for non-classified research by faculty and students.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

