Ypsilanti City Council to vote on measure opposing U-M/Los Alamos facility

The Ypsilanti City Council is expected to weigh in tonight on the U-M/Los Alamos facility proposed for Ypsilanti Township.

There likely will be a vote on a resolution from Ward 3 Council member Amber Fellows opposing the project. It cites Los Alamos’ role in nuclear weapons and potential environmental harms to the area if the facility is built.

Fellows says it’s a proposal that should concern the entire community.

“These projects tend to increase electric bills. There are new articles coming out about PFAS levels being increased from data centers, as well as air quality worsening. So, I don’t think really anybody here wants it.”

The resolution will also have Ypsilanti apply to join the group Mayors for Peace. It was established in 1982, led by the Mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan. It works toward the abolition of all nuclear weapons.

