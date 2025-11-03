© 2025 WEMU
OpenAI to be tenant of Saline Township data center

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 3, 2025 at 6:24 AM EST
Saline Township Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Saline Township Hall.

Reactions are mixed over the announcement that OpenAI will be moving into the data center in Saline Township.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the multi-billion-dollar project will create more than 2,500 construction jobs and 450 onsite jobs, when completed. It’s being called the largest investment in Michigan history.

It’s still garnering opposition by some local residents, but Township Clerk Kelly Marion says it’s likely the best they could get after settling the suit with Related Digital.

“We could not prove that we weren’t being exclusionary. Therefore, we were advised that they would do whatever we wanted to fight the lawsuit but can’t prove that we’re not being that way, so we would lose the lawsuit.”

Related Digital says the data center will utilize a closed-loop cooling system. The company says that will limit daily water use levels.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
