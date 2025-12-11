People's Express bus service expanding in Pittsfield Township

Beginning January 1, People’s Express will launch a new public transportation service for all of Pittsfield Township. AAATA’s Flexride will be discontinued.

Under the new program, People’s Express will provide service to any resident whose trip begins in Pittsfield Township. It will operate Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 7 PM, with extended hours for life-sustaining medical appointments.

Deputy Supervisor Bryce Allmacher says it represents a significant expansion of the service area.

“What we found under Flexride is that there are about 10,000 Pittsfield residents that live outside of the Flexride service area, and this new service under People’s Express will cover the entire township.”

Rides will cost $2 for the general public with discounted fares for veterans, low-income residents and disabled. Seniors will ride for free.

A virtual town hall with People’s Express is scheduled for December 16.

