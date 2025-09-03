WAVE seeks more funding from Washtenaw County Commission

The Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) is hoping the County Commission increases a proposed funding allocation at tonight’s meeting.

The recommendation is for $1 million from the Older Persons Millage be shared equally between WAVE, Jewish Family Services, and People’s Express.

WAVE Executive Director Marie Gress says she’s hoping to see at least a partial funding bump.

“The commissioners that I talked to so far and the Director of Operations have given me a lot of information about how they went about the process with the RFPs that they had. And we’re just going to have to see what the full Board of Commissioners think about it.”

The request included additional dollars to pay for two new ADA-accessible minivans. Gress says those likely now won’t be purchased. She says if the allocation stays where it is, WAVE can continue, but not expand, current services.

