WAVE seeks more funding from Washtenaw County Commission

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 3, 2025 at 5:46 AM EDT
WAVE bus.
Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express
/
ridethewavebus.org
WAVE bus.

The Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) is hoping the County Commission increases a proposed funding allocation at tonight’s meeting.

The recommendation is for $1 million from the Older Persons Millage be shared equally between WAVE, Jewish Family Services, and People’s Express.

WAVE Executive Director Marie Gress says she’s hoping to see at least a partial funding bump.

“The commissioners that I talked to so far and the Director of Operations have given me a lot of information about how they went about the process with the RFPs that they had. And we’re just going to have to see what the full Board of Commissioners think about it.”

The request included additional dollars to pay for two new ADA-accessible minivans. Gress says those likely now won’t be purchased. She says if the allocation stays where it is, WAVE can continue, but not expand, current services.

Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersWestern-Washtenaw Area Value Expressjewish family services of washtenaw countysenior citizensmillagepublic transportationtransportation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
