RTA helps Milan Seniors for Healthy Living continue its transportation service

Milan Seniors for Healthy Living has received a $28,000 funding windfall to maintain and continue the city’s only dedicated transportation for seniors.

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan (RTA) is helping smaller communities, such as Milan, operate much-needed transportation services.

Maxine Tewsley is the director of programming at Milan Seniors for Healthy Living. She says having a local service dedicated to transporting seniors for medical appointments in the Ann Arbor area is a better alternative than them solely relying on their insurance for rides.

“They’ve had missed appointments, actually missed surgery, those rides tend to be a little more unreliable, a little less friendly.”

Tewsley says securing $28,000 from the RTA is critical in allowing them to keep prices affordable for local seniors who need assistance in going wherever they need to go.

Maxine Tewsley Milan seniors react to their new transportation options, thanks to new funding from the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan.

