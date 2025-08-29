WAVE's Chelsea Community Ride weekend service returns

The Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) is temporarily reinstating its weekend Chelsea Community Ride Service beginning on Saturday.

WAVE had to end weekend service of the Chelsea Ride in July due to reductions in state and federal funding. It’s a shuttle service that runs from the city’s retirement communities to various locations.

WAVE Executive Director Marie Gress says it was quickly missed.

“A lot of the residents who use that service live at the Chelsea Retirement Communities or The Pines or somewhere nearby, and they don’t have a car. So, they don’t have any other way to get out into the community. This weekend service was critical for them in particular.”

Thanks to support from the Chelsea Retirement Community, the Ride will now go back to operating seven days a week. For now, it will only remain in place until the end of September. Service beyond that date depends on a pending grant and funding from the Older Persons Millage.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

