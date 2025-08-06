AAATA announces draft for Fiscal Year 2026 budget plan

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (AAATA) has unveiled its Fiscal Year 2026 budget proposal.

The AAATA is considering approving a $71 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Dina Reed is TheRide’s Deputy CEO for Finance and Administration. She says the budget proposal will focus on supporting their extended route services to build up towards TheRide’s 2045 plan.

“Additional increased frequencies and services, longer hours during the week, and it included additional flex ride services for on-demand service. And those are still being carried through in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget.”

Community members can share their thoughts about the budget draft after TheRide’s Board of Directors’ meeting on August 21st.

The budget is anticipated to be finalized later in September.

