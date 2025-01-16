© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ypsilanti Township begins search for new AAATA board representative

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published January 16, 2025 at 6:09 AM EST
theride.org

Ypsilanti Township is looking for a new representative to serve on the board of the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (AAATA).

The AAATA Board meets every third Thursday of the month at the Downtown Ann Arbor District Library.

Appointees receive a $75 stipend per meeting. To qualify, candidates must be a registered voter and live in Ypsilanti Township. They also must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen.

Anyone interested in putting their name forward is requested to submit a letter of interest, along with their resume, to the Charter Township of Ypsilanti’s Clerk’s office.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News TheRideAnn Arbor Area Transportation AuthorityAnn ArborYpsilanti TownshipYpsilantitransportation
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content