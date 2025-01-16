Ypsilanti Township begins search for new AAATA board representative

Ypsilanti Township is looking for a new representative to serve on the board of the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (AAATA).

The AAATA Board meets every third Thursday of the month at the Downtown Ann Arbor District Library.

Appointees receive a $75 stipend per meeting. To qualify, candidates must be a registered voter and live in Ypsilanti Township. They also must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen.

Anyone interested in putting their name forward is requested to submit a letter of interest, along with their resume, to the Charter Township of Ypsilanti’s Clerk’s office.

