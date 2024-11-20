'TheRide' and 'getDowntown' receive national transportation award

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and the getDowntown Program has won the ACT Excellence Award. The Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT) award was given at the 2024 Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Forum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The TDM Forum recognizes TheRide and the getDowntown Program as transportation industry leaders in mobility and sustainability.

Business Services Manager and getDowntown Director Lilliane Webb says TheRide’s continuous efforts to find new ways to help local businesses and surrounding communities with transportation needs has been recognized nationwide.

“We’re not just passively here for the community. But with programs like the getDowntown Program, it really shows the proactive demand management instead of just meeting the demands but thinking about where people need to go and what are some way we can reduce car traffic.”

Webb says she hopes other communities learn more about the getDowntown model and apply elements of it to their own transportation programs.

