WAVE facing funding problems

Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) has seen the demand for rides more than double in the past year-and-a-half, but it’s facing a serious financial threat to operations.

WAVE is the only public transportation service in western Washtenaw County.

Executive Director Marie Gress says due to changes in state and federal funding, they are losing a significant portion of financial support. She says already are turning down ride requests with the number on the rise.

“If we’re having to say, ‘No thank you’ to about 300, there’s a lot more people who want to use this and can use this that are not able to, and we’re just going to see that increase.”

State changes could be coming due to modifications to the funding formula. Area hospitals are warning they may have to hold back helping pay for patient transportation due to Medicaid uncertainties.

One possibility being discussed is to get some funding through the new Older Persons Millage.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

