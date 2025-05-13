RTA expanding bus services for its Detroit to Ann Arbor route

Ann Arbor and Detroit residents will have more public transit options this summer to commute between the two cities.

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan (RTA) is bringing back its late-night weekend service between Ann Arbor and Detroit, the Midnight Run.

RTA Executive Director Ben Stupka says the route started in 2023 when RTA received requests from riders wanting to enjoy concerts later into the night without worrying about finding a way back home. He says demand for late-night bus services has grown over the past three years.

“Really, it’s about being able to provide the customers with something that they want and allow them to experience different cultural events and things that are going on both in Detroit and also in Ann Arbor.”

The Midnight Run begins Memorial Day weekend with buses commuting to Detroit from the Blake Transit Center in downtown Ann Arbor at 10:45 PM and from Grand Circus Park in Detroit to Ann Arbor at 11:55 PM.

